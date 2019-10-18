BRYAN, Texas — Week 8 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday night. Bryan lost to Cypress Park 34 to 24 despite leading 17 to 0 after the first quarter.
With the loss, the Vikings fall to 0-5 in league play.
