Aggies Miller & Sartori Hoping to Improve Game With Bombers This Summer

Bryce Miller is making the transition from closer to starter while Logan Sartori wants to become more disciplined at the plate.

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M fans know Bryce Miller as a closer. He has never started a game during his time with the Aggie baseball team, but that's set to change in 2021 if things go according to plan.

Miller tells KAGS that he's hoping to make the move to the starting rotation next season, and that process begins this summer when he suits up for the Brazos Valley Bombers.

Miller says he's spoken to Aggies head coach Rob Childress and a starting role is best suited for the hard throwing righty moving forward.

Miller says he hasn't started a game since high school, but he's been in the lab developing secondary pitches like a curveball and changeup that he hasn't been able to break out in high pressure situations with the Aggies yet.

That's why playing with the Bombers in the Texas Collegiate League was a no-brainer for him: it'll give him time to build up stamina in his arm while also allowing him to get game reps on his new pitches.

"I'm at a point now where I am comfortable with four good pitches," Miller tells KAGS. "This season, with it being cut short, I didn't even get to show those pitches because I'd come in and it was mostly fastballs and sliders. I'm excited to come in, go deeper in games and use everything I have."

Miller will be joined by three other Aggies on the Bombers this season. Austin Bost and Taylor Smith will be making their TCL debuts later this month, while Logan Sartori is back for another season with the defending champs.

Sartori was supposed to play in the Cape Cod League this summer, but after that was cancelled, he tells KAGS it was an easy decision to return to the revamped TCL.

Sartori hit .364 at the plate for A&M in his first season in College Station, the second highest average on the team behind Seattle Mariners outfielder Zach Deloach. He says he knows he can be even better at the plate, and that starts with becoming more disciplined.

"I'm going to work on my pitch selection," Sartori says. "Continue to work the count, see more pitches, and see it deeper so I'm not free swinging and swinging at bad pitches in the dirt which I got in a little trouble with this spring."