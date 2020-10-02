COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M junior Bryce Miller was one of 70 pitchers named to the 16th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Award preseason watch list, the organization announced Monday.



The NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award is given annually to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball.



Miller is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he posted a 4-2 record with one save, a 3.77 ERA and a .230 opponent batting average. He made a team-high 33 appearances, striking out 57 in 43.0 innings.

The SEC led all leagues with nine players listed among the 70.

The NCBWA, founded in 1962, presents the Dick Howser Trophy to the nation's top player. It also selects All-America Teams for all Divisions, a Division I Freshman All-American team, Division I, II and III Players of the Week and Division I, II and III Players of the Year.



The Maroon & White commence the 2020 season on Feb. 14-16 when they host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.