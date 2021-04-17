Buccaneers fall to New Mexico Military, 35-16

Blinn defense shuts down Wranglers in second half

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Blinn College football team fell to New Mexico Military Institute, 35-16, despite shutting the Wranglers’ offense down in the second half at Wigwam Stadium Saturday.

With the loss, the Buccaneers are now 1-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

“We were two different teams that came out today in the first half and the second half, but for the first time this year I can finally hang my out on something with my team, and I am so proud of them,” head coach Ryan Mahon said. “I am proud of how they played, it is very positive, and we can build off of it. We finally played as a team and started making plays.”

Quarterback Chandler Rogers led the offense with two touchdown passes, while wide receivers Henry Thomas and Chase Davidson each caught one. In addition, Erik Michel kicked one field goal for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers kept the Broncos off the board the entire second half, but couldn’t come back from the first-half 35-0 deficit.

New Mexico Military took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring with a 11-yard rushing touchdown with 12:59 on the clock and a 12-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds to go.

The Broncos extended their lead to 35-0 at halftime after scoring on a one-yard run with 10:39 showing, a 15-yard touchdown pass at the 9:35 mark, and another one-yard run in the final 33 seconds.

Things turned around for the Buccaneers in the second half as they outscored the Wranglers, 16-0. Michel’s 35-yard field goal put Blinn on the board with 10:50 on the clock in the third quarter. Then, Rogers connected with Thomas on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left for Blinn to trail 35-9.

The Buccaneers scored their final touchdown when Rogers sent a four-yard touchdown pass to Davidson with four minutes remaining in the game.