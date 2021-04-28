x
Buckley & Tucker enter Transfer Portal

Both players will have one year of eligibility left
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Camron Buckley and Derrick Turner both announced on Wednesday they'll enter the transfer portal and finish their football careers somewhere else than Texas A&M.

Buckley missed all of 2020 with a knee injury, but was a reliable receiver for the Aggies throughout his career. He hauled in 60-plus catches for nearly 900 yards and four scores in his career.

Tucker, a defensive back, saw very limited time during his career in Aggieland.

Tucker and Buckley were both four-star recruits in A&M's 2017 class.