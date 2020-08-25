Aggie product Khris Middleton breaks out of slump, helps Bucks take 3-1 series lead

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a big fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 121-106 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series. Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting. Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.