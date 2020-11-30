Texas A&M’s Johnson Named Semifinalist for Butkus Award

Last weekend, Johnson reached the end zone for the second time in the Maroon & White as he swiped an errant LSU pass and raced 15 yards for the score.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Buddy Johnson was named a semifinalist for the 2020 Butkus Award, announced Monday by the Butkus Foundation.

Johnson paces the SEC-leading A&M defense with 66 tackles through seven games. The senior forced fumbles in back-to-back games against Florida and Mississippi State earlier this season. Against the then No. 4 Gators, the Dallas native punched the ball out with less than four minutes to play allowing the Aggies to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. Last weekend, Johnson reached the end zone for the second time in the Maroon & White as he swiped an errant LSU pass and raced 15 yards for the score.

The Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. The watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.