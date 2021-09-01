Buddy Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson has officially declared for the NFL Draft.
The NCAA is allowing players to return to college for a Super Senior Year if they choose, but Johnson is ready to take his talents to the next level.
Johnson led A&M in tackles each of the past two seasons and had arguably the two biggest defensive plays of the year for A&M.
Johnson forced a fumble against Florida late which set up the Aggies game-winning field goal and he also intercepted a pass against LSU and returned it for a touchdown.
Johnson joins Kellen Mond, Jared Hocker, Dan Moore Jr. & Ryan McCollum as Aggie seniors who have declared for the draft.