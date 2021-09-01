Buddy Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

The Aggies senior LB led the team in tackles each of the past two season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

The NCAA is allowing players to return to college for a Super Senior Year if they choose, but Johnson is ready to take his talents to the next level.

Gave my 1000% now it’s time for the next journey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bIDTGHN5F — Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) January 8, 2021

Johnson led A&M in tackles each of the past two seasons and had arguably the two biggest defensive plays of the year for A&M.

Johnson forced a fumble against Florida late which set up the Aggies game-winning field goal and he also intercepted a pass against LSU and returned it for a touchdown.