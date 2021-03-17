Buffalo in search of new football coach after Brandon Houston accepts new job

The state-championship winning football coach has accepted the head coaching & athletic director position at Taylor High School and will begin duties there next week. That means Buffalo High School will need to find its new head coach.

DCTF's Matt Stepp was the first to report the news which KAGS was then able to confirm with Houston himself.

Houston led the Buffalo program to new heights in his three years at the helm. Prior to his arrival, the Bison had never made it past the Area Round of the 3A Playoffs. Buffalo did that twice during Houston's tenure, including its deepest run ever in 2020 when the Bison squared off with Franklin in the 3A Regional Final.