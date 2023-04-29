Burton alum Dee Winters selected by 49ers in 6th round of 2023 NFL Draft

Winters is the first player in school history to be selected during the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a stellar season for the College Football Playoff finalist TCU, Dee Winters is on his way to the National Football League.

The Brenham native and Burton alum was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 216th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Winters was named the Defensive Player of the Game for TCU during the College Football Playoff's Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. In that game, he recorded seven tackles (three for loss) and returned an interception for a touchdown.

In 2022, Winters was named a All-Big 12 First Team selection after recording 79 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Before showing out for TCU, Winters was a standout two-way player for the Burton Panthers in UIL Class 2A. He is the first player in school history to be selected during the NFL Draft.