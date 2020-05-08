High School Football Preview: Caldwell Hornets

CALDWELL, Texas — The Caldwell Hornets may have dropped down a classification for the 2020 season, but the road to the playoffs doesn't get much easier in Class 3A DI.
The Hornets were a 4A DII school last year, but are now paired up with Brazos Valley powerhouses Rockdale & Cameron Yoe in 3A DI.
Head coach Matt Langley is entering his second season at the helm, and says the district they play in doesn't really matter because every team in the region plays good football. His job as a coach is to help his team reach its full potential on a daily basis.
"Our challenge is to rise to the level of championship caliber football, no matter who our opponent is," Langley says. "Our goal is to get better today, take it day by day, and our challenge is to be the best us."
His players echoed the same sentiment, saying they're ready for a new challenge but know the new district won't be easy.
Langley also says there's a three-way quarterback battle going on in camp right now, but we can expect to see a run heavy offense in the fall.