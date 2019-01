CALDWELL, Texas — KAGS Sports has been able to confirm that Matt Langley will be the new head football coach at Caldwell High School.

He'll replace Bobby Jack Goforth who retired at the end of last season. The Hornets went 3-7.

Langley comes to the Brazos Valley from San Antonio, where he helped lead Brandeis High School to an 11-3 record while averaging nearly 40 points per game. Langley was the Broncos' offensive coordinator.