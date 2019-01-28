HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Coming off a red-hot week, Sam Houston senior Cameron Delaney has been named the Southland Conference Player of the Week, per a release on Monday afternoon by league officials.

It is the first such honor of Delaney’s career and marks the second straight week the Bearkats claimed the award after Kai Mitchell did so last week

Delaney continued his hot play in helping Sam Houston to a pair of victories, running its overall win streak to eight in a row with wins at Northwestern State and Lamar. The Bearkats now sit at 7-0 and are the only unbeaten team left in the Southland, and one of only 17 teams in the country to remain unscathed in league play in their respective conferences.

The senior averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in the victories, hitting 60.0 percent from the field and canning nine of his 15 tries from 3-point range. Delaney ranks 10th in the SLC with 15.4 points per game in SLC-only games this year, and in league-only games is the top 3-point marksman in the league, hitting 22 of 41 (53.7 percent) tries.

He kicked off the week with a 15-point, six-rebound performance in a 78-64 victory at Northwestern State on Wednesday, hitting three of SHSU’s 14 3-point field goals. One game later the Kats drained another 13 treys against Lamar, with Delaney carrying the bulk of the load. He drilled a career-high six in the game on his way to a game-high 24 points while also pulling in seven rebounds.

The first-place Bearkats will put their unbeaten league mark on the line against the top two teams in the preseason SLC poll this week, starting Wednesday at Southeastern

Louisiana in a game that will be aired on the Southland Conference Digital Network and the Southland Conference app.

Sam Houston will then return to Johnson Coliseum on Saturday to host longtime rival Stephen F. Austin in a game to be aired on ESPN3.