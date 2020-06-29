Blinn product and free agent QB Cam Newton signs one-year deal with Patriots

BOSTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, according to the person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP. He will help the defending AFC East champions move on from the departure of three-time MVP Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay this offseason. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Newton remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback. The Panthers saved $19.1 million under the salary cap by releasing him on March 24.