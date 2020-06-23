A&M product Cameron Champ won't play on PGA Tour this week after testing positive for COVID-19

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Cameron Champ is the second PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus. Champ did not play last week at the RBC Heritage. That's where Nick Watney tested positive. Champ tied for 14th at Colonial in Texas. He was tested when he arrived at the Travelers Championship, and it came back positive. Champ says he feels fine and was surprised to learn of the positive test. He now has to self-isolate for 10 days and will get as stipend from the PGA Tour to pay for the expense. He also had to withdraw from the tournament.