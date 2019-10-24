ROCKDALE, Texas — In the 65th edition of The Battle of the Bell between rivals Cameron Yoe and (10) Rockdale, second place in District 10-3A Division I is on the line.



Both teams are 6 and 1 overall, and 2-1 in league play. The winner stays a game behind Troy in the district standings, while the losing is staring at a three-seed come playoff time.



The Yoemen and Tigers have split the last two meetings.