Campbell, Lerew Bring Home SEC Diving Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team saw five Aggies earn all-conference honors as the Southeastern Conference announced its annual awards Wednesday morning. Senior Charlye Campbell was named SEC Female Diver of the Year and head diving coach Jay Lerew was named SEC Women's Diving Coach of the Year, earning coach of the year honors from the league for the second straight season.



Campbell became Texas A&M's first female SEC springboard champion when she claimed gold on the 3-meter and was just shy of the podium on the 1-meter to take fourth. She qualified for NCAA Championships on both springboards for the second time in her career. The Midland, Texas native earned a spot in the A-final at NCAA Championships for the first time, taking seventh in the 1-meter and 3-meter. Campbell became the Aggies' first diver to finish in the top eight on both springboards since the 2012 championships.



Junior Aimee Wilson brought home All-SEC Second Team honors after earning a pair of silver medals at SEC Championships. Wilson placed second on the 1-meter and later joined Campbell on the podiums in the 3-meter. With the success of Campbell and Wilson, Coach Lerew received diving coach of the year distinction for the fifth time since arriving at A&M.



Senior Taylor Pike and freshman Chloe Stepanek also earned All-SEC Second Team accolades after reaching the podium at SEC Championships. Pike brought home a pair of medals in her final time at championships, sparking the Aggies with a second-place finish in the 100 fly and later returning to the podium on the final night to earn bronze in the 200 fly. Stepanek, who was also named to the All-Freshman Team, made her first podium appearance at SEC Championships when she came from behind to take second in the 200 free with a top five fastest time in the nation. The Northport, New York, native tallied 15 individual top finishes for the Maroon & White during her first collegiate season and earned SEC weekly honors twice this year.



Texas A&M SEC Honors

Charlye Campbell – Female Diver of the Year, All-SEC First Team

Taylor Pike – All-SEC Second Team

Chloe Stepanek – All-SEC Second Team, All-Freshman Team

Aimee Wilson – All-SEC Second Team

Jay Lerew – Women's Diving Coach of the Year