Campbell Shines on Day Two of NCAA Championships

Campbell and junior Aimee Wilson made their finals debuts at NCAA Championships on the 1-meter

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas A&M senior Charlye Campbell earned All-America honors with a top-eight finish on the 1-meter springboard to highlight the Aggies’ second day of competition at NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Campbell and junior Aimee Wilson made their finals debuts at NCAA Championships on the 1-meter. Campbell earned All-America honors at the meet for the first time in her career with a seventh-place finish (294.10), marking the first time an A&M diver has finished in the top eight since the 2013 championships when Becca St. Germain placed eighth on the 1-meter. Wilson also brought home honorable mention All-America honors for the first time in her career at the NCAA Championship meet with a 13th-place overall finish (289.05).

The Aggies’ 400 medley relay of senior Kara Eisenmann, freshman Alaya Smith, senior Taylor Pike and freshman Chloe Stepanek added another top 16 finish in a time of 3:32.64. Eisenmann recorded a season-best time in the 100 back (53.16) as the leadoff in the relay.

In prelims, senior Jing Wen Quah finished 24th (1:57.77) and junior Caroline Theil finished 28th (1:58.17) in the 200 IM. Freshman Chloe Stepanek was 31st (22.44) in the 50 free and senior Camryn Toney clocked in at 4:46.00 in the 500 free.

The Aggies will return to action with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m.

For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Finishes

500 Free – Camryn Toney – 4:46.00

200 IM – Jing Wen Quah – 1:57.77

50 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 22.44

400 Medley Relay – Kara Eisenmann, Alaya Smith, Taylor Pike, Chloe Stepanek – 3:32.64

Meet Details