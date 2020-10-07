Cam'ron Valdez Cuts His List of Final Schools to 7

The Rockdale running back is one of the best players in the state.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Cam'ron Valdez could play college football in any part of the country, and his "Top 7" schools list proves it.

The rising senior running back at Rockdale High School is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, and is the one of the 50 best prospects in the entire state.

Valdez released his list of the seven schools he's focusing on before committing on Friday, and the list included schools from four of the five Power 5 conferences.

The list includes Texas Tech, Nebraska, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Utah and Arizona State.

Valdez has rushed for more than 2,700 yards and 45 touchdowns in his first three years of high school.