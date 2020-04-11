Sample Named to Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week

Sample anchored the Aggies’ backline from the center back position as the Maroon & White had their third different goalkeeper record a shutout this season

Texas A&M Aggies’ star defender Karlina Sample earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sample anchored the Aggies’ backline from the center back position as the Maroon & White had their third different goalkeeper record a shutout this season. The Crimson Tide managed just two shots-on-goal for the game and their three top scorers were unable to get a shot on frame in the match.

Sample has started all six matches for the Aggies in 2020, playing 530 of 540 minutes on a Texas A&M backline that has posted three shutouts and ranks third in the SEC with a 0.67 goals-against average.

Four Aggies have earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week distinction previously this season, including Barbara Olivieri on two occasions as well as Lauren Geczik, Jimena Lopez and Addie McCain.