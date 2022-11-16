Caroline Meuth leads all players in kills, but Aggie volleyball falls to LSU 3 sets to 1

Leading the way for A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) was Caroline Meuth with 23 kills hitting at .274 percent.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M dropped its midweek match versus LSU, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24). The Aggies return to play this weekend as they close out their regular season on the road versus Missouri in Columbia.

Leading the way for A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) was Caroline Meuth with 23 kills hitting at .274 percent. Mia Johnson had her third consecutive game with a career high in kills, logging 14. Elena Karakasi registered a double-double in the match with 41 assists and 14 digs. Defensively, Ava Underwood was the leader for A&M as she tallied a career-high 24 digs.

Texas A&M opened the match fast as it got out to a 4-0 lead, headed by Underwood from the service line. The Aggies extended their lead, 11-6, which forced an LSU (15-11, 9-7 SEC) timeout. The Maroon & White didn’t let up following the break as it went on a 9-5 run to distance itself from the Tigers, 20-11. Texas A&M closed out strong to win the first set, 25-16.

Back-and-forth play opened the second frame as the teams tied things up five times in the opening 12 points. LSU was able pull away, going up 11-7, prompting an A&M timeout. The Tigers continued their momentum after the break in action and eventually closed out the set, 25-16.

The Tigers opened an early 6-4 lead, however A&M quickly countered with a five-point scoring streak to give the Aggies a 9-6 lead. LSU responded with a run of its own as it tied the game at 11. The two teams continued to trade points, eventually locking in at 24-all, but it was LSU who won the set, 26-24.

The fourth frame was another display of competitive volleyball as the teams were tied at nine. This brace continued through to 21, but it was the Aggies who scored back-to-back points which forced LSU to use both its timeouts on consecutive points. The Tigers picked up momentum and closed out the set and match, 26-24.

UP NEXT

The Aggies go on the road to close out their regular season with a weekend series against Missouri. Saturday and Sunday’s matches begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On what makes the seniors special…

“This group has paved a great path for our returning players to follow, the pride they have for this school and team is incredible. The biggest thing about these senior nights is honoring them, because of their dedication and commitment to this program and one another.”

Libero/Ds Fifth year Allison Fields

On what the program has meant to her…