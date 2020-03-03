COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Juniors Chennedy Carter and N’dea Jones were named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team the league announced Tuesday afternoon.
Carter and Jones are the first pair of Aggies to be named to the All-SEC First Team in the same season. The duo becomes the 18th and 19th All-Conference first team selections in A&M history. The Maroon and White have now had an All-SEC first team player in seven of the first eight years of being in the SEC.
For All-American Carter this is the third All-SEC first team selection. The Mansfield, Texas, native now joins Courtney Walker (2013-16) as the only players in program history to garner three first team all-conference selections, and is the first to do it in the first three years of a career. The SEC’s active leading scorer is second in the league in points per game (21.3), despite missing seven games due to injury. Carter needs just 30 points to become A&M’s all-time scoring champ, and 40 points to become the first player to reach 2,000 career points in Aggie history.
Carter won Co-SEC Player of the Week after dropping a season-high 37 points on Tennessee, and 18 points off the bench in just 22 minutes of action versus Vanderbilt. The three-time first team honoree continues to build on her program record 61 consecutive double-digit scoring games.
This is Jones’s first time being named to the All-SEC First Team. She currently leads the SEC in rebounds (340), rebounds per game (11.7) and defensive rebounds per game (8.0). The Lawrenceville, Ga., native is second in the league in double-doubles with 15, and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 17 consecutive games. Jones had a career-best stretch (12/29-2/16) of 12 games straight where she recorded a double-double. In SEC play the junior is pulling down a staggering 13.1 boards per game.
During Jones’s dominance in SEC play, the junior posted 13 points and 20 rebounds at Georgia. She also scored 22 and grabbed 14 boards in a victory at Arkansas. Jones needs just 60 rebounds this year to become the second player in program history to pull down 400 rebounds in a season.
First Team All-SEC
Alexis Tolefree Arkansas
Unique Thompson Auburn
Rhyne Howard Kentucky
Aliyah Boston South Carolina
Tyasha Harris South Carolina
Rennia Davis Tennessee
Chennedy Carter Texas A&M
N'dea Jones Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Jasmine Walker Alabama
Chelsea Dungee Arkansas
Ayana Mitchell LSU
Khayla Pointer LSU
Jessika Carter Mississippi State
Jordan Danberry Mississippi State
Rickea Jackson Mississippi State
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Lavender Briggs Florida
Rickea Jackson Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell Missouri
Hayley Frank Missouri
Aliyah Boston South Carolina
Zia Cooke South Carolina
Jordan Horston Tennessee
Koi Love Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Que Morrison Georgia
Rhyne Howard Kentucky
Faustine Aifuwa LSU
Jordan Danberry Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston South Carolina
Jordyn Cambridge Vanderbilt
Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year – Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina
Up Next
The two All-SEC First Team selections and the Aggies return to action on Friday, March 6 as they travel to Greenville, S.C., for the quarterfinal game of the SEC Tournament. The game will be on the SEC Network and will tip-off at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET.