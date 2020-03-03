COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Juniors Chennedy Carter and N’dea Jones were named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Carter and Jones are the first pair of Aggies to be named to the All-SEC First Team in the same season. The duo becomes the 18th and 19th All-Conference first team selections in A&M history. The Maroon and White have now had an All-SEC first team player in seven of the first eight years of being in the SEC.

For All-American Carter this is the third All-SEC first team selection. The Mansfield, Texas, native now joins Courtney Walker (2013-16) as the only players in program history to garner three first team all-conference selections, and is the first to do it in the first three years of a career. The SEC’s active leading scorer is second in the league in points per game (21.3), despite missing seven games due to injury. Carter needs just 30 points to become A&M’s all-time scoring champ, and 40 points to become the first player to reach 2,000 career points in Aggie history.

Carter won Co-SEC Player of the Week after dropping a season-high 37 points on Tennessee, and 18 points off the bench in just 22 minutes of action versus Vanderbilt. The three-time first team honoree continues to build on her program record 61 consecutive double-digit scoring games.

This is Jones’s first time being named to the All-SEC First Team. She currently leads the SEC in rebounds (340), rebounds per game (11.7) and defensive rebounds per game (8.0). The Lawrenceville, Ga., native is second in the league in double-doubles with 15, and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 17 consecutive games. Jones had a career-best stretch (12/29-2/16) of 12 games straight where she recorded a double-double. In SEC play the junior is pulling down a staggering 13.1 boards per game.

During Jones’s dominance in SEC play, the junior posted 13 points and 20 rebounds at Georgia. She also scored 22 and grabbed 14 boards in a victory at Arkansas. Jones needs just 60 rebounds this year to become the second player in program history to pull down 400 rebounds in a season.

First Team All-SEC

Alexis Tolefree                              Arkansas                         

Unique Thompson                        Auburn                            

Rhyne Howard                              Kentucky                         

Aliyah Boston                                South Carolina                

Tyasha Harris                                South Carolina                

Rennia Davis                                 Tennessee                       

Chennedy Carter                          Texas A&M                     

N'dea Jones                                   Texas A&M       

 

Second Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker                            Alabama                          

Chelsea Dungee                            Arkansas                         

Ayana Mitchell                              LSU                                  

Khayla Pointer                              LSU                                  

Jessika Carter                                Mississippi State             

Jordan Danberry                           Mississippi State             

Rickea Jackson                              Mississippi State             

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan             South Carolina                

 

All-Freshman Team

Lavender Briggs                            Florida 

Rickea Jackson                              Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell                             Missouri            

Hayley Frank                                 Missouri

Aliyah Boston                               South Carolina  

Zia Cooke                                      South Carolina  

Jordan Horston                             Tennessee         

Koi Love                                        Vanderbilt         

 

All-Defensive Team

Que Morrison                               Georgia

Rhyne Howard                              Kentucky

Faustine Aifuwa                            LSU      

Jordan Danberry                           Mississippi State             

Aliyah Boston                               South Carolina  

Jordyn Cambridge                         Vanderbilt         

             

 

Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year – Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina

 

 

Up Next

The two All-SEC First Team selections and the Aggies return to action on Friday, March 6 as they travel to Greenville, S.C., for the quarterfinal game of the SEC Tournament. The game will be on the SEC Network and will tip-off at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET.

 