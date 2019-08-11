COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter of the No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team was named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy and Wade Trophy Watch Lists, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association respectively.

The latest two watch lists are among the many preseason honors for the All-American as Carter became Texas A&M’s first Preseason AP All American and was named Preseason SEC Player of the Year. Additionally, the A&M junior was tabbed for the Wooden Award and Nancy Lieberman Watch Lists earlier this month.

Carter, a two-time All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC selection, is the nation's active career leader in scoring average at 22.8 points per game. She averaged 23.3 points in 2018-19, then led the NCAA Tournament with 30.7 points per game. The Mansfield, Texas, native added 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club released the 50 players on the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List. The midseason 30 team will be announced in early February, and then the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 3, 2020. Following those results, four finalists will be named on March 20, 2020, and the winner of the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 4, 2020.

The "Wade Watch" list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches' All-America Selection Committee. The committee will review the list in January to determine if additional players will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2019-20 season.