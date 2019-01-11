COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Chennedy Carter was selected to the Associated Press’ five-member Preseason All-American Team Thursday. Carter is the first Aggie women’s basketball player to earn Preseason All-America recognition from the outlet.

Carter, who has earned postseason All-America Honorable Mention from the AP twice, is the nation’s active career leader in scoring average at 23.0 points per game. She averaged 23.3 points in 2018-19, then led the NCAA Tournament with 30.7 points per game. She added 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in her sophomore season.

Joining Carter on the team are Lauren Cox of Baylor, Kaila Charles of Maryland, Beatrice Mompremier of Miami and Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon.

The Mansfield, Texas native has racked up recognition this preseason, earning SEC Preseason Player of the Year from both the league’s coaches and media, Preseason All-SEC First Team distinction and earning a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List.

“She’s playing as good of basketball as she’s ever had going into the year. This is a young lady who has lived up to her hype in high school, USA Basketball, and her first two years in college,” Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “The ability to have potential is something, but to continue to keep living up to it every night, in USA Basketball and in the SEC — it’s hard to stay at the top. That’s what she lives for. She loves to compete against the best to be one of the best, she lives for the moment. The preseason hype is good for all of us, but I’m more concerned about earning awards in the postseason.”

The 12th Man’s first chance to see Carter and the No. 6 Aggies is November 1, as Texas A&M hosts Oklahoma City in a free-admission exhibition game starting at 6 p.m. The regular season opens inside Reed Arena November 5 with the Maroon Madness Tip-Off game against Little Rock at 7 p.m.

An affordable, family entertainment option, basketball season tickets begin as low as $100. Fans can contact the 12th Man Foundation at 1-888-99-AGGIE or log on to 12thMan.com/Tickets to reserve season tickets.