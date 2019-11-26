COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sophomore Shaine Casas earned his first career SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week award, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

Within three days Casas set five school records, three pool records and became the national leader in three different events. The sophomore speedster broke school records and earned first place in each of his individual races throughout the three-day Art Adamson Invite.

On the first day of the meet on Nov. 21, Casas became the fastest teenager of all time in the 200 IM with a time of 1:40.16 and 10th fastest swimmer of all time in the 200 IM. Casas’ leadoff leg in the 400 medley relay set a school record in the 100 back with a time of 45.57. Casas went on to reset that same record in the 100 back the next day with a time of 44.48, which also notched a new pool record and top time in the country. Also on Friday, Nov. 22, in the 100 back LCM prelims, Casas earned the top time in the world of the 2020 competition year and new pool record with 53.14. In the 100 fly, Casas erased the oldest school record, dating back from 2009, and now leads the nation with his time of 45.26. On the final day of the meet, Casas became the eighth-fastest performer of all time in the 200 back with NCAA A-cut time of 1:52.48.

The Aggies will recover for a few weeks and return to action in a double-dual against Trinity University and Incarnate Word at the Palo Alto Pool in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 16.