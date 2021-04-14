Casas Earns SEC Male Swimmer of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team added to its historic season as the Southeastern Conference announced its annual all-conference honors Wednesday morning. Junior Shaine Casas was named SEC Male Swimmer of the Year, marking the first time an Aggie has earned this accolade since joining the league in 2012. Six additional Aggies were honored by the SEC following their performances at championships and this season.



Casas, who became A&M's first national champion and gathered three individual top finishes at NCAA Championships, was the first swimmer in school history to be named CSCAA Division-I Men's Swimmer of the Year. The McAllen, Texas native posted an A-cut time on 16 occasions across eight different events during his junior year. He went on to record 18 school-record breaking performances throughout the season. Casas was the co-recipient of the Commissioner's Trophy for the second year in a row, which is awarded to the top point-earner at the SEC Championships. He defended his 200 IM and 200 back titles and added a third-place finish in the 200 fly, while also helping a pair of relay teams to podium finishes.



Juniors Clayton Bobo and Kaloyan Bratanov, along with senior Mark Theall joined Casas on the 800 free relay team that dethroned Florida and took gold at SEC Championships to earn All-SEC First Team honors. Senior Kurtis Mathews became the second Aggie to earn back-to-back diving titles at SEC Championships when he defended his 3-meter title. He broke the pool record in prelims and went on to do it again in finals to add a gold medal to his silver medal finish on the 1-meter.



Sophomore Jace Brown and senior Tanner Olson earned All-SEC Second Team honors for their contributions on the 200 medley relay team that swam a school-record time and started SEC Championships out with a second-place finish.



Texas A&M SEC Honors

Shaine Casas – Male Swimmer of the Year, Commissioner's Trophy, All-SEC First Team

Clayton Bobo – All-SEC First Team

Kaloyan Bratanov – All-SEC First Team

Kurtis Mathews – All-SEC First Team

Mark Theall – All-SEC First Team

Jace Brown – All-SEC Second Team

Tanner Olson – All-SEC Second Team