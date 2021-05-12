Cavalry FC Finalizes 2021 Roster

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC are excited to announce the addition of seven new defensive players to the team’s 2021 roster. With the newly fortified backline, opposing teams will find it difficult to score even a single goal on the Cavalry. First up is freshman defender Charlie Ward. The Manchester, England native has found his home at Coastal Bend Junior College and has already started 12 games on the backline. On top of his defensive prowess, Ward also brings to the Cavalry an attacking threat, recording a conference goal and assist with the Cougars. Second is Nick Burnz, a semi-professional player at San Marcelino FC in Valencia, Spain. While playing for Davis and Elkins College, Burnz started all 17 games as a freshman before being named both All-MEC Freshman Team and All-MEC Honorable Mention in recognition of his defensive success. The next defensive player to hit the pitch is senior Brandon Watts from the University of Houston-Victoria. In his collegiate career, Watts has notched seven goals and four assists across three seasons. He was also named to the All-RRAC First Team and holds a monstrous 26 shots for the Jaguars. The fourth addition to the Cavalry defense is Woodlands, Texas native Andrew Mitchell. A sophomore at Loyola Chicago, Mitchell has become a staple of the Ramblers’ defense. He played every minute of every game without substitution as a defensive powerhouse his freshman year, causing him to be named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, then took on a more versatile role as a sophomore where he scored two goals. Other accolades under Mitchell’s belt include being named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Tournament Team. Ognjen Stevic fills the fifth defensive roster slot for the Cavalry. After playing high school soccer for Branko Radicevic Stara Pazova in Serbia, Stevic joined the Oklahoma Wesleyan University defensive line, recording six assists and helping secure 10 shutout victories. Sixth to hit the turf running is Gianluca Fiorini from Scandiano, Italy. The Davis and Elkins University freshman made his mark straight out of the gate, appearing in nine games and adding two goals and three assists to his resume. For his outstanding performance, Fiorini was named to the All-MEC First Team and the MEC All-Freshman Team along with the MEC Defensive Player of the Week award in February. Last but certainly not least is Connagh Wilks, a junior at the University of Houston-Victoria. The six-foot-five Egham, England native has played in an astonishing 56 games for the Jaguars, recording 27 points across 10 goals and seven assists. Wilks is also a member of the RRAC AllConference First Team and has three game-winning goals under his belt. Clutch Entertainment is thankful to have these seven men join the roster as the Cavalry sets its eyes on a dominant season. The Cavalry FC kicks off on the road May 16th against Corpus Christi FC, and their Home Opener will be May 22nd against Round Rock SC.