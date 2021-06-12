Cavalry FC Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

Cavalry FC was on the attack early, taking 10 shots in the first 20 minutes of the first half

BRYAN, Texas — As the sun set on Edible field on Saturday night, the fourth place Bravos Valley Cavalry FC took on the AHFC Royals who are just one spot ahead of them in the USL2 standings. Cavalry FC, coming off of their first two-game win streak of the season, as they defeated Houston FC and Texas United in their last two matches.

Cavalry FC fans were ecstatic to see their team back in action as families filled the stands on kids' free night. Parents enjoyed the specialty “PK” drink at Edible Field while kids had a blast in the largest kid zone in North America.

Cavalry FC was on the attack early, taking 10 shots in the first 20 minutes of the first half, compared to just one shot by the opposing AHFC Royals. Centerman Renan Santos had four shots on goal early in the first, but was stopped by the defense of the AHFC Royals.

“We had the ball a lot and had some good passes, but couldn’t capitalize,” said head coach Gareth Glick.

In the 30’ minute of the first half, the AHFC Royals committed a yellow card penalty which gave Cavalry FC some momentum. In the 35’ minute, Cavalry FC was rewarded for their attack as Ronaldo Brown notched his fifth goal of the season, giving Cavalry FC a 1-0 lead.

“I got a lot of good looks tonight and was able to attack,” said Brown. “Unfortunately I only got one goal out of it. I feel like I could have had a lot more but we kept our playoff seeding alive.”

Cavalry FC continued their offensive attack in the second half, outshooting AHFC ten to four. Ronaldo Brown once again led the attack with multiple attempts, but was stopped by the defense of AHFC.

It seemed like Cavalry FC capitalized off of a turnover by AHFC in the 81’ minute, as Renan Santos netted a sure-fire goal, but was called back due to a controversial offsides call. With just 23 seconds left in regular time, AHFC tied the game 1-1, despite a heavy defensive swarm all night.

Cavalry FC kept things exciting until the very end with a strong offensive attack keeping fans on the edge of their seats. As the final whistle blew, Cavalry FC walked away with another point with a 1-1 tie, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Cavalry FC continue their battle for the USL2 playoffs on June 17 at Edible Field against Texas United.