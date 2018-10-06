Bryan/College Station– After an even first 40 plus minutes, the Cavalry attack finally broke through on their way to a 4-2 win over Corpus Christi FC. This marks the Cavalry’s second PDL win of 2018 and first league victory in front of the home crowd at Travis Field.

For the first 43 minutes, the two clubs looked evenly matched, with neither team taking over the matchup. This changed with a strike from Thomas Menke, who put the Cavalry up 1-0 with a 43rd minute goal. Menke was not done in the first half, as he added a second strike in stoppage time to put the Cavalry up 2-0 going into the halftime break. The team was also helped by strong defense from center backs Quayyum Murana and Talen Maples, who kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the first half.

The second half provided much of the same for the Cavalry, as the club this time scored two goals off the foot of 17 year-old Beto Soto, a member of the Houston Dynamo Academy U19 club who is in the midst of a playoff run of their own. Corpus Christi was able to get two goals back in the second half, scoring a goal in the 60th minute from Stefan Lukic and a second goal from Ignacio Dicun in the 89th minute to complete the scoring for the match.

Tonight’s man of the match was Thomas Menke, who used his craft on the wing to put pressure on the Corpus Christi defenders all night and broke through in for two first half goals. Menke came on for Jesus Ortiz in the 15th minute and provided the creative spark the club needed to get the hard earned home victory.

The Cavalry will return home next Saturday against OKC Energy U23 at 7:30 at Travis Field. The next game for the Cavalry is on the road as we take on PDL rival Houston FC in Houston on Wednesday.

