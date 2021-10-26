Cernousek Paces Aggies in Second Round of The Ally

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (71-75—146) and Amber Park (74-75—149) both went 3-over 75 and are tied for 25th and tied for 43rd, respectively.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf’s Adela Cernousek continued her hot start from the first round, carding a 2-under 70 on day two to place her in fourth heading into round three at the par-72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club on Tuesday.

“Adela [Cernousek] kept us in it. Her round was very solid today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “She would probably tell you that she has some areas to clean up, but her round really keeps us in the hunt to fight for a top-five finish. Overall, we struggled with speed control on the green and didn’t hit enough good shots. I am glad it was round two instead of round three, so we still have a good chance to have a very respectable finish tomorrow.”

Cernousek now sits at 8-under 136 and led the Aggies with five birdies in round two. Her 12 birdies through the first two days ranks second among all players at The Ally. Cernousek is looking for the first top-five finish of her career. She stands behind Benedetta Moresco of Alabama (-15), Megan Schofill of Auburn (-10) and Maisie Filler of Florida (-9).

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (71-75—146) and Amber Park (74-75—149) both went 3-over 75 and are tied for 25th and tied for 43rd, respectively.

Zoe Slaughter (72-78—150) and Hailee Cooper (73-81—154) round out the lineup. Slaughter is tied for 47th, while Cooper is locked up for 58th.

Brooke Tyree (72-79—151) is the lone Aggie competing as an individual. She is tied for 50th heading into the final round.

The Maroon & White (282-298—580) is tied for sixth after the second round. Leading the field is Alabama at 13-under 563.

To follow along with the live stats for the tournament click here.