Maymon comes to Aggieland after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at South Alabama.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell rounded out his staff with the hiring of NCAA Championship Runner-Up and three-time All-American Scholar Giovana Maymon as an assistant coach Thursday.

“The first thing that sticks out with Giovana is her energy,” Chadwell said. “I don’t know if I have met a person of her age that is more driven. The things that she has accomplished at this stage in her career far surpasses anyone that I have seen. She was a phenomenal player at Baylor, and what she did in her short stint at South Alabama to better herself was out of this world. I look forward to her coming to Aggieland and to see the impact she is going to have on our program, and what she will do for these young women and their experiences at A&M. I am excited to see the energy she is going to bring into the building and I know she is a perfect fit for us.”

Maymon comes to Aggieland after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at South Alabama. She helped develop Jaguars’ Julie Hovland into the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year, and helped her receive an invitation to the Baton Rouge Regional as an at-large individual. Maymon was a part of nine top-five team finishes during her time at South Alabama.

“I have only been in Bryan-College Station for a few days and it already feels like home,” Maymon said. “Texas A&M is a special place and I could not be in better hands. It is a dream come true to come work for a school such as A&M. Everyone has been absolutely incredible to me in just a few days and I cannot wait to start and get to know the whole community. I am also so very lucky to be working under Coach Chadwell. He is truly one of a kind and I believe we are going to make a great team. If you would have asked me a couple of months ago if I would have the chance to work with him, I would have never believed you. It is an honor to be working with Coach Chadwell in developing these young, talented players at a school that really believes in its values and traditions.”

The Mexico City native graduated and played at Baylor from 2014-18. Maymon was a huge contributor to the Lady Bears’ 2015 run where they were the NCAA Championship Runner-Up. During that run, she won two matches, including her match against Stanford's Quirine Eijkenboom in the finale. While at Baylor, she was a three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar.

She currently sits in the Baylor record books 15th in lowest-career stroke average, posting a 74.69 mark in 94 rounds. As a freshman, she tied the school record for most rounds played with 37 and held a 74.81 scoring average. That year (2014-15) she helped the Lady Bears win the NCAA San Antonio Regional after firing a 1-under 215, finishing tied for 17th.

“I can only say that I am super excited for this new experience,” Maymon said. “I hope that we help the next generation of Aggies become the best student-athletes and people during their time at Texas A&M. It is truly an honor to become the women´s golf assistant coach for such an incredible institution.

Gig’Em!”