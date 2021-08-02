Texas A&M Hall of Famer Charlie Krueger Passes Away

Charles Andrew Krueger, who was born in nearby Caldwell, Texas, starred as a two-way lineman for Paul "Bear" Bryant's Aggies from 1955-57

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Charlie Krueger, a member of the Texas A&M Athletics and National Football Foundation Halls of Fame, passed away Feb. 5 in Clayton, California. Born Jan. 28, 1937, he was 84.

Charles Andrew Krueger, who was born in nearby Caldwell, Texas, starred as a two-way lineman for Paul "Bear" Bryant's Aggies from 1955-57. He was a two-time All-Southwest Conference and All-America selection in 1956 and 1957, and he helped lead the Aggies to the 1956 SWC Championship and cleared the way for John David Crow in his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1957. In 1955, he was Sophomore Lineman of the Year in the Southwest Conference. After his senior campaign, he was captain of the 1958 College All-Star team, which beat the Detroit Lions 35-19.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Krueger," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. "A true Aggie legend, he built a reputation as one of the strongest and toughest players in the Southwest Conference. His accomplishments will forever be enshrined in the Hall in Atlanta, and our thoughts are prayers are with his many family and friends during this time of loss."

Krueger was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1972 and the NFF Hall of Fame in 1983. Additionally, he was inducted in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and he was named to the Southwest Conference 50-year team, covering 1919-1968.

Many years after graduating, Krueger said, "I owe Texas A&M a lot. I received a great education and a military commission." He served 10 years in the Army Reserve, retiring as a captain.

After his college career, Krueger played 16 years in the NFL, all with the San Francisco 49ers who drafted him in the first round of the 1958 NFL Draft. Krueger was one of the longest tenured players in 49ers' history, playing in 198 games from 1958-73 and he was an All-Pro selection at defensive tackle in 1960, 1965 and 1966. His No. 70 jersey was retired by the 49ers in 1974 and he joined the club's Hall of Fame in 2009.

"Charlie was known as the 'Textbook Tackle' for his reputation as a technician and his tremendous strength," the San Francisco 49ers said in a statement. "He was a tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates, both on and off the field."