Chennedy Carter Selected to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball standout Chennedy Carter earned a spot on the Women’s National Basketball Association All-Rookie Team on Sunday morning, the league announced.

The former All-American becomes just the third Aggie to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team (Danielle Adams – 2011, Kelsey Bone – 2013). She was tabbed to the Associated Press All-Rookie Team earlier this month on Sept. 15. Carter is the first member of the Atlanta Dream to earn All-Rookie recognition since Brittany Sykes (2017), and the fifth in franchise history.

The Mansfield, Texas, native made a name for herself in Aggieland as one of the most prolific scorers in women’s college basketball. She continued this reputation during her rookie campaign as a professional. Carter led all rookies with a 17.4 scoring average, and ranked eighth among the entire league. Her scoring average is also the 14th most by a rookie in league history.

The rookie was also second on the Atlanta Dream in assists per game (3.4) and free-throw percentage (82.1%). She scored double-digits in 13 games with six outings where she netted 20-or-more points. Her career high came against the Seattle Storm, when Carter poured in 35 points, going 11-of-17 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Her debut was a sight to see, as she scored the most points an Aggie has ever scored in their inaugural game (18 points) and dished out eight assists.