Chennedy Carter Sets New Team Rookie Scoring Record

Carter's 35 point outing broke an 11-year record for the Dream

BRADENTON, Fla. — If you're surprised at how quickly Chennedy Carter is making an impact in the WNBA, you didn't watch any women's college basketball the past few seasons.

Carter dropped 35 points on Thursday night in a 93-92 loss to Seattle, setting a new Atlanta Dream rookie scoring record. The former Texas A&M All-American broke Angel McCoughtry's record of 34 points in 2009.

Carter, 21, is also now the youngest player in league history to score 30 points in a game.

Carter shot 11-17 from the field and also dished out seven assists in the game.