Chennedy Carter Drops 18 in WNBA Debut

Carter’s 18 points is a record for Aggies in their league debut

BRADENTON, Fla. — Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball All-American Chennedy Carter scored 18 points and dished eight assists in her WNBA debut for the Atlanta Dream on Sunday night.

Carter’s 18 points is a record for Aggies in their league debut. Kelsey Bone held the previous mark, scoring 10 in her first game with the New York Liberty in 2013.

The Mansfield, Texas, native made the start at point guard for the Dream, logging 30 minutes and helping lead her team to a 105-95 victory over the Dallas Wings. Along with Carter’s 18 points and eight assists, she collected the third-most rebounds on the squad (five).

Her first bucket came with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter. The rookie drove right off a ball screen, finishing at the cup with a scoop lay-up.

Carter made her pro debut for the Dream, after becoming the highest draft pick in program history this past April (4th overall). She was one of the most prolific scorers in A&M history.

In Carter’s three-year career (2017-20) in Aggieland, she was named an All-American and an All-SEC First Team selection every single year, the only Aggie to ever do so. She also finished her career in the top three in points (1,983, 2nd), 10+ point games (87, 3rd), 20+ point games (62, 1st), 30+ point games (13, 1st), field goals made (732, 3rd), field goals attempted (1,698, 3rd), free throws made (371, 3rd) and free throws attempted (496, 3rd).