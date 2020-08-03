COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to its 2020 Women’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® on Saturday morning.
For Carter, this is the second time being put on the Wooden Award National Ballot. The SEC’s active leading scorer is just coming off a third consecutive selection to the All-SEC First Team, making her the first player in A&M history to earn the accolade in her first three seasons.
Carter is on the edge of becoming A&M’s all-time leading scorer, needing only seven points to reach the milestone. The Mansfield, Texas, native is also just 17 points from being distinguished as the only player to reach 2,000 points in program history. The three-time All-SEC first team honoree leads her team with 21.3 points per game. Additionally, the All-American is on a program-best 63 game streak scoring in double digits.
The national ballot is selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board. The National Ballot consists of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States. Voting will take place from March 17th to March 24th, and voters take into consideration a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
John R. Wooden Award
Presented By Wendy’s
2019-20 Women’s National Ballot
Name
School
Conference
Height
Class
Position
Aliyah Boston
South Carolina
SEC
6-5
Fr.
F
Chennedy Carter
Texas A&M
SEC
5-7
Jr.
G
Kaila Charles
Maryland
Big Ten
6-1
Sr.
G
Lauren Cox
Baylor
Big 12
6-4
Sr.
F
Elissa Cunane
NC State
ACC
6-5
So.
C
Dana Evans
Louisville
ACC
5-6
Jr.
G
Tyasha Harris
South Carolina
SEC
5-10
Sr.
G
Ruthy Hebard
Oregon
Pac-12
6-4
Sr.
F
Rhyne Howard
Kentucky
SEC
6-2
So.
G
Sabrina Ionescu#
Oregon
Pac-12
5-11
Sr.
G
Aari McDonald
Arizona
Pac-12
5-6
Jr.
G
Michaela Onyenwere
UCLA
Pac-12
6-0
Jr.
F
Mikayla Pivec
Oregon State
Pac-12
5-10
Sr.
G
Satou Sabally
Oregon
Pac-12
6-4
Jr.
F
Megan Walker
Connecticut
American
6-1
Jr.
F