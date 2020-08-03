COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to its 2020 Women’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® on Saturday morning.

For Carter, this is the second time being put on the Wooden Award National Ballot. The SEC’s active leading scorer is just coming off a third consecutive selection to the All-SEC First Team, making her the first player in A&M history to earn the accolade in her first three seasons.

Carter is on the edge of becoming A&M’s all-time leading scorer, needing only seven points to reach the milestone. The Mansfield, Texas, native is also just 17 points from being distinguished as the only player to reach 2,000 points in program history. The three-time All-SEC first team honoree leads her team with 21.3 points per game. Additionally, the All-American is on a program-best 63 game streak scoring in double digits.

The national ballot is selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board. The National Ballot consists of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States. Voting will take place from March 17th to March 24th, and voters take into consideration a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

John R. Wooden Award

Presented By Wendy’s

2019-20 Women’s National Ballot

Name

School

Conference

Height

Class

Position

Aliyah Boston

South Carolina

SEC

6-5

Fr.

F

Chennedy Carter

Texas A&M

SEC

5-7

Jr.

G

Kaila Charles

Maryland

Big Ten

6-1

Sr.

G

Lauren Cox

Baylor

Big 12

6-4

Sr.

F

Elissa Cunane

NC State

ACC

6-5

So.

C

Dana Evans

Louisville

ACC

5-6

Jr.

G

Tyasha Harris

South Carolina

SEC

5-10

Sr.

G

Ruthy Hebard

Oregon

Pac-12

6-4

Sr.

F

Rhyne Howard

Kentucky

SEC

6-2

So.

G

Sabrina Ionescu#

Oregon

Pac-12

5-11

Sr.

G

Aari McDonald

Arizona

Pac-12

5-6

Jr.

G

Michaela Onyenwere

UCLA

Pac-12

6-0

Jr.

F

Mikayla Pivec

Oregon State

Pac-12

5-10

Sr.

G

Satou Sabally

Oregon

Pac-12

6-4

Jr.

F

Megan Walker

Connecticut

American

6-1

Jr.

F