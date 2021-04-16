Ciera Johnson Selected in Third Round of WNBA Draft

3 Aggies were taken in the Draft, the most of any school in the country

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Ciera Johnson was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the No. 32 pick in the third round of the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday evening.

Johnson becomes the 17th WNBA draftee in program history, and the 16th under head coach Gary Blair. The Duncanville, Texas, native is the first Aggie to be drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.

Johnson is the third Aggie to be selected in the 2021 WNBA Draft, joining Aaliyah Wilson and N’dea Jones who were taken with the No. 11 and No. 23 picks, respectively. This is the first time in program history that three Aggies have been picked in the same draft.

The 2020-21 team captain led A&M to its first Regular Season SEC Championship in program history. Johnson averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past season, while shooting 54.4% from the floor. The Aggie became the first program’s first ever SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for her impact not only on the court, but in the classroom and in Aggieland.