Ciera Johnson's screens help unlock Texas A&M's offense

Gary Blair has gone to the Nixon-Johnson pick-and-roll play late in both NCAA Tournament games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There isn't a column in the stat sheet for screens. It's not one of the glamourous parts of basketball, but it is crucial to Texas A&M's offensive success late in games.

When the Aggies need a bucket, head coach Gary Blairs calls for a high pick-and-roll with Ciera Johnson because she's not just a good screener, she's elite.

"I think she's the best in the SEC because she gets both shoulders in you," coach Blair says.

The A&M senior center takes pride in doing the dirty work. When she goes to set a screen, she turns into a heat seeking missile.

"Go find a body," Johnson says. "There's no point in setting a screen if you're not going to hit somebody."

When a defender runs into the "Great Wall of Johnson," they feel it. Very rarely do they have enough time to recover to the ball-handler either.

Ask anyone on the @AggieWBB team and they'll say the same thing:@_CieraJ isn't just a good screener... she's elite.



Here's a look inside Texas A&M's go-to offensive play down the stretch. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/TGlJQ55Ym0 — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) March 26, 2021

"C is gonna set screen, and set it over and over again," Aggie sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon says. "If it's working, J-Nix I'm coming for you. She's so selfless in that way."

The Nixon-Johnson high screen has been A&M's bread and butter late in both NCAA Tournament games so far, but their chemistry on that play didn't click from day one.

"It was a hate relationship in the beginning on screens," Johnson says. "She'd run away from me, reject them a lot. I've never seen so many guards run away from my screens."

Nixon has learned to use the screens and Johnson just continues to inflict pain on her opponents.

"I think it's fun," Johnson says. "Especially when you get them unexpectedly and you're like yeah, that's a good one."