Clash of Soccer Blue Bloods Set for Sunday in NCAA Quarterfinals

The Aggies and Tar Heels are the only two teams, out of 336 Division I programs, to register at least 12 wins every season since 1995.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies play for a spot in the program’s second College Cup when they battle the No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels at WakeMed Soccer Park Field No. 4 on Sunday afternoon in Cary, North Carolina. Match time is slated for Noon Central Time.

Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App. In the Brazos Valley, the match airs on 97.3 FM with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. The NCAA will provide streaming of the contest, which can be found at 12thMan.com/live as well as on NCAA.com.

The teams’ skippers, Texas A&M’s G Guerrieri and North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance, are the only two head coaches to appear in every NCAA Division I Championship tournament since 1995.

The Aggies and Tar Heels are the only two teams, out of 336 Division I programs, to register at least 12 wins every season since 1995.

Texas A&M’s freshmen have blossomed in the spring, scoring seven of the team’s 11 goals over the last four matches. On the season, the Aggies’ rookie class has scored 18 of the team’s 33 goals.

SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri leads the Aggies’ offense with 20 points on eight goals and four assists. Fellow freshmen Laney Carroll and Lauren Geczik each have three goals to supplement the attack. SEC Co-Defender of the Year Karlina Sample anchors a back line that holds opponents to a 0.73 goals-against average.

The Maroon & White are playing in their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament, one of four teams to play in each tournament since 1995. The other schools to make every tournament since 1995 are North Carolina (1982-2001), Virginia (1994-2021) and Penn State (1995-2021). Texas A&M is 39-23-8 (.614) all-time in the NCAA Championship.

Texas A&M (12-3-1) is playing their fourth consecutive game against a top 25 opponent. The Maroon & White wrapped up the regular-season with a 1-0 victory over then-No. 3 TCU. After receiving a first-round bye, the Aggies prevailed over No. 15 South Florida, 2-0, in the second round. Texas A&M played No. 19 Oklahoma State to a 3-3 draw through 110 minutes and advanced in the shootout, 4-3.

North Carolina (17-1-0) owns a 14-3 edge in the all-time series, but the Maroon & White have prevailed in two of the last three contests. Most recently, in the 2015 NCAA Second Round game in Clemson, South Carolina, Texas A&M got a goal from Ally Watt in the 28th minute and Dani Rice and the defense held off 14 UNC shots for a 1-0 victory, becoming the first team to ever knock off the Tar Heels before the Sweet 16.