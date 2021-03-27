Coleman Brothers Power Aggies to Series Opening Win vs. Georgia

Texas A&M’s hitters were 7-for-18 (.389) with runners on base and 5-for-11 (.455) with runners in scoring position.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brothers Hunter and Ty Coleman combined for five RBI as the Texas A&M Aggies topped the Georgia Bulldogs, 6-3, in Friday evening’s series opener on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Colemans accounted for all three RBI in the third inning as the Maroon & White staked claim to a 4-1 lead. Hunter hit an RBI single and Ty followed with a two-run home run. Hunter added a two-run single in the seventh as the Aggies regained a three-run advantage, 6-3.

Aggie starting pitcher Dustin Saenz (4-2) battled through 5.2 innings to earn the win, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 Bulldogs. Chandler Jozwiak was stellar in relief to pick up his second save of the season. He worked 3.1 blank frames, scattering two hits while striking out five.

Texas A&M’s pitching staff continued their overpowering campaign. They fanned 16 batters for their 18th double-digit strikeout effort of the season.

Texas A&M improved to 16-8 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Georgia dropped to 15-6 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Hunter Coleman – 2-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs, 3 RBI

Chandler Jozwiak (Save) – 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Dustin Saenz (Win) 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 11 K

Ty Coleman – 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B2 – Hunter Coleman drew a four-pitch walk to start the frame and moved to second on Logan Britt’s one-out single to rightfield. Ray Alejo legged out a single to third base to fill the bags with Ags and Mikey Hoehner plated Hunter Coleman with a sacrifice fly to rightfield. A&M 1, UGA 0.

T3 | The Bulldogs led off with singles by Chaney Rogers and Fernando Gonzalez to put runners. With one out, Josh McAllister plated Rogers with a grounder to first base. A&M 1, UGA 1.

B3 | Bryce Blaum gapped a leadoff single to right center and stole second base with two outs. Hunter Coleman knocked in Blaum with a single to centerfield and Ty Coleman followed by bending a ball around the leftfield foul pole for a two-run dinger. A&M 4, UGA 1.

T4 | With two outs, Riley King worked a six-pitch walk. He moved to second on a single to rightfield by Cole Tate and scored ona single to leftfield by Rogers. A&M 4, UGA 2.

T6 | With one out, Connor Tate sent an 0-1 offering over the leftfield fence for a solo home run. A&M 4, UGA 3.

B7 | Blaum and Frizzell worked walks to start the frame and Austin Bost slashed single to rightfield to load the bases. Hunter Coleman knocked in a pair of insurance runs with a full-count single to centerfield. A&M 6, UGA 3.

UP NEXT

The teams meet in game two of the series Saturday at 2:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On plate discipline and patience from the hitters…

“It was very important for us tonight. There were some tough pitches throughout the seventh inning that our guys fouled off to get deep into the count and fouled off with two strikes to set some things up, but it was Hunter Coleman who had that big hit for us. This is as good a game as we have played all year long in every way. Our intensity, our effort, and our attitude tonight are what it takes to win in the SEC conference.”

Senior LHP Dustin Saenz

On winning the SEC home opener…

“To get this first SEC win was the best feeling we could all ask for. We hit a rough patch and for us to go out there and set the tone and do what we do best to get the first win against Georgia is something special to us.”

Senior LHP Chandler Jozwiak

On how he performed in the 7th inning…

“In that inning I wanted to make sure I got ahead to keep their offense guessing. I didn’t want to get into the hitters count and I didn’t want them to expect the fastball. I wanted to make sure my slider was down and in and I wanted to keep the momentum on our side. My job coming into the game is to keep the momentum and to get us off the field when we need to get the job done.”

Graduate DH Hunter Coleman

On being back in the lineup with his brother Ty Coleman…