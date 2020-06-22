Multiple Power 5 Programs Dealing With Covid-19 Outbreaks

Several big time schools including the defending national champions are dealing with internal Covid-19 outbreaks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Several Power 5 football programs announced a significant amount of positive Covid-19 tests over the weekend, as campuses slowly start to open back up for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.

The defending National Champions, LSU, reported the highest number of quarantined players with 30. That includes a group who tested positive with a group who had contact with those who tested positive.

Clemson reported 28 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and at least 23 of those were with the football team.

Texas reported 13 positive cases and 10 other players who are self quarantining because of contact tracing.

Kansas State suspended all workouts for two weeks following 14 positive tests.

Texas A&M hasn't given an exact number of positive cases on campus, but Athletic Director Ross Bjork says it's more than five.

However, Bjork did detail how A&M is handling those positive cases.