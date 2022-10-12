College Station advances to State Championship after dominating semifinal matchup

The Cougars set up a rematch of the 2017 State Championship game with Aledo after defeating Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 33-7.

For the first time in school history, College Station will play for a 5A Division I State Championship game in back-to-back season. C-Stat punched its ticket to the title match with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

College Station will face Aledo in the 5A DI State Championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cougars drew first blood in their win over the Eagles at the Alamodome on Saturday. Sophomore running back Ayden Martinez-Brown kicked off the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter.

Veterans Memorial responded, though, in the second quarter. A short touchdown pass from Elijah Durrette to Alejandro Guerrero gave the Eagles a 7-6 advantage after a successful extra point.

That lead, however, did not last long. It would also be their last.

Just before halftime, Tony Hamilton returned an interception for a touchdown to put College Station ahead 13-7 at the break.

From there, the Cougars offense found its rhythm to lock up the victory. Martinez-Brown added two more touchdowns on the ground. In the 4th quarter, Cougars QB Arrington Maiden connected with Beau Kortan for the final score of the game.