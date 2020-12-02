COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Lady Cougars came into Tuesday night's matchup against Magnolia West tied with the Mustangs for first place in District 19-5A.

When the final buzzer sounded, Megan Symank's squad was holding up the District Championship trophy for the third time in four years (2017, 2019, 2020). College Station held on to win 53-48.

Huntsville didn't need tonight's result to wrap up their district title. The Lady Hornets clinched the District 20-5A title last Friday.

In Class 3A, two Brazos Valley teams completed an undefeated district season. Buffalo beat Grosebeck 52-25 tonight to seal a 12-0 record in District 20. Anderson-Shiro also ran the table in District 23, winning its final game 62-21.

It was a rivalry game for the District 26-2A title between Snook and Somerville. The Lady Jays shut down the Yeguas in the second half, limiting Somerville to just four points in the final 16 minutes, to secure a 29-16 win. Snook also finished the season unblemished in district play.

The playoffs for all girls teams in the Brazos Valley start next Tuesday.