College Station Cougars fall to Paetow Panthers in UIL Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — After a groundbreaking season, the College Station Cougars have fallen short at the UIL Championship against the Paetow Panthers.

The Cougars were looking to gain another championship win since their previous trophy title in 2017. Senior quarterback Jeff Huff threw an interception right before the second half, losing their chance to take the lead in halftime. Eventually, the cougars tied toward the end of the fourth quarter 21-21.