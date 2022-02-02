College Station head football coach Steve Huff leaving for Decatur

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — What an incredible run at College Station.



The Decatur ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to approve Steve Huff as their new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.



Coach Huff started the Cougar football program in 2012 and went onto to have eight winning seasons once varsity competition was underway.



Huff racked up nearly 90 victories, made the playoffs every season, and won the Class 5A Div. II state championship in 2017.