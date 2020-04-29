College Station Football Still Grinding Despite Quarantine

Anywhere between 60 to 70 athletes join their weekly Zoom workouts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since the day College Station High School opened in 2012, the Cougars football team has experienced nothing but success. District titles and a state championship are on display in the team's trophy case.

The Cougars latest accomplishment is keeping all its players in shape during quarantine.

"They’ve been pretty hard so far," junior tight end Will Henson says. "They got us doing body weight circuits and stuff. It’s not any fun but it’s making us better."

Leading the workouts is College Station football strength coach Gregg Frashure. On Monday's, the team does pylometrics. On Wednesday, the team focuses on mobility and technique work and Friday's are circuit days.

"You’re either coming out of this as Thor from "End Game" or Thor from "Infinity War." It’s your choice man," coach Frashure says. "I’m not about "End Game" Thor, I want the guy from Azgard. That’s the guy I want playing for me."

The whole team has bought into the process and is holding each other accountable to stay in shape.

"Everybody works hard and wants to be as good as the person next to them," Henson says.

On this particular Friday, the Cougars invited the KAGS Sports team to join the workout.

"The way it works in Cougar Nation is everyone pays their taxes," coach Frashure says. "It’s tax season. So you’ll pony up, pay your taxes and if you can get through you’ll be part of Cougar Nation."

I barely survived my part of the workout but the IRS may be coming for Justin in the next few days.

"I'm not going to stay on camera very long so don't worry," KAGS Sports Director Justin Woodard says.