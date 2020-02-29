COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station was the underdog in its 5A Regional Semifinal matchup against #4 Shadow Creek, but the rankings didn't matter tonight.

The Lady Cougars came out on fire and shot the Lady Sharks out the gym, pulling off the 68-49 upset.

College Station will play #2 Cedar Park in the 5A Regional Finals on Saturday.

Down in Class 3A, Franklin has advanced to the Regional Final for the second consecutive year. And for the second year in a row, the Lady Lions will square off with Woodville with a trip to the State Tournament on the line.

The 3A Regional Final tips off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.