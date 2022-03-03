College Station girls basketball falls to Cedar Park in state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO — The College Station girls basketball team took the court in the Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday night in San Antonio.



Making their second appearance in the final four in program history, the Lady Cougars fell to #1 Cedar Park 59-31.



Aliyah "Puff" Collins led the way for C-Stat scoring 12 points, while Jaeden McMillin chipped in 10 points.



The defending champions, Cedar Park has now won 61 games in a row.