COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated the Brenham Cubettes Monday night 5-0 at Cougar Field to improve to 10-0-1 in district play and 13-6-1 overall. The Cougs got on the scoreboard early when Kayla Vasquez scored with Kingsley Cashion getting the assist at the 34:53 mark of the first half. Just 5 minutes later, Olivia Riechman received a ball at the halfway line and beat two defenders before firing a low shot just inside the far post to give the Cougs a 2-0 lead. Halfway through the 2nd half, Reagan Bethke played a nice long ball that Zoe Bullard headed to Carley Deuel. Deuel beat a defender before firing a high shot past the goalie for a 3-0 lead. The Cougars struck again with 5 minutes left in the game when Riechman picked up her second goal and Cashion getting her second assist of the match. Elisabeth Leftwich scored the final goal of the match off a corner kick with Olivia Fox picking up the assist. Keira Herron and MacKenzie Martin shared the shutout in goal for the Cougars.