Led By Junior Class, College Station Offense Could Be Potent in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If there's anything we've learned about a Steve Huff coached football team over the years, it's that his guys will be completely prepared when kickoff rolls around Friday night. If there's a part two to that equation, it's that his team can put up points in a hurry.

The Cougars averaged nearly 38 points per game last season while shuffling through a two quarterback system. This year, it appears rising junior Jett Huff will be "the guy" under center for the Cougars, and if his sophomore season was any indication, the rest of District 8-5A DI should be scared.

Huff competed nearly 65 percent of his passes and most of his top weapons from that squad are back.

The Eagle's High School beat writer Jeff Perkins says if College Station's offense was a stock, it'd be on the rise.